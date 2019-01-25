As fake news advances agendas, manipulation of the public discourse is likely to become the ultimate cyber risk. Photo: Pixabay

CAPE TOWN – In 2019 we will more than ever realise the importance of data. We live in a highly connected world where every new smart device connected to the internet generates data. New technologies like the popular voice-controlled speakers, the numerous embedded “Internet of Things” (IoT) sensors, connected cars, smart beds with their 8.5 billion data points per night, fitness wearables and other smart devices are hugely increasing the amount of digital data we produce.

The millions of connected devices have led to exponential growth of data. Over time we have progressed from the digital age (2000) to the connected age (2010) and eventually to the data age (2020).

As we progress from the connected age to the data age, business decisions are increasingly supported by data.

As Steve Koenig, vice-president of market research for the Consumer Technology Association said at the start of the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas: “Everywhere you go, data is going to be the common denominator.”

For this very reason, data value management is a matter that will dominate discussions over the next 3-5 years. In 2019, companies will have to learn how to extract value from data while still respecting the privacy of consumers.

Today, almost every sizeable company has access to huge volumes of data. Unfortunately, not all companies are using it wisely. What we do with the data available to us most often defines the business models of the future.

The value of the data may even surpass the value of the traditional revenue activities of the company.

Let us take a company that sells GPS devices as an example. Their main revenue is currently generated from selling the devices and, to a lesser extent, maps and live traffic reports. But due to the implementation of intelligent systems, they can easily connect the billions of data points to each other.

They know who the owners are since they have to register on the company website for map updates, where they are living, where they are usually going and coming from and at what time, as well as the places they frequent.

If they enrich this data, they could establish a completely new business model and revenue stream by making it available to other businesses for more targeted service delivery. The data thus becomes the primary source of value and not the selling of GPS devices.

Companies that will survive the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) will not be those that succeed in the digital transformation, but those that succeed in managing the value of their data and are able to re-engineer their business models to create new revenue streams.

There is little doubt that data is a powerful resource, but in the wrong hands or in the hands of companies with no ethical values, it can be a devastating tool and can even threaten world peace.

Fake news stories worldwide are the order of the day and are flooding social media. Many of these stories are state-sponsored or supported by political groups.

Towards the end of last year, some of the creators of horrendous fake news stories in South Africa were exposed, but this is a mere drop in the ocean. The lines between fake and real have become blurred and it is increasingly difficult to discern what the truth is.

We will thus see in 2019 and onwards that more and more, fake news will be used to manipulate the public discourse. This general trend will be exacerbated by the coming election in South Africa.

Various groups will use fake news to advance their own agendas. The ultimate cyber risk is perhaps not the threat of hacking our systems and stealing our data, but rather the manipulation of the public discourse. According to Andrew Tsonchev, a director of technology at cybersecurity company Darktrace Industrial, “Controlling data may soon become more important than stealing it”.

Professor Louis Fourie is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Knowledge and Information Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The views expressed here are his.

BUSINESS REPORT