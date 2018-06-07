CAPE TOWN - With the innovation in technology, nothing can be permanently erased.

The same goes for deleted WhatsApp messages which can be recovered.

You may have been in a situation where you accidentally or intentionally deleted a WhatsApp chat and hours later you wish there were a way you could recover it.

The good news is that there is a way. However, it involves a few steps and essentially deleting your WhatsApp. So, if you are up for this and willing to check out how you can recover deleted messages, do read on.

This is how you can recover deleted WhatsApp chats:

- The first step is to open Settings on your phone then select Applications, Application Manager and select WhatsApp.

- When you have selected WhatsApp, there will be a clear data option, select this. Then, open My Files on your phone and select Device Storage, Whatsapp and Databases.

- Then long-press on a file named: msgstore.db.crypt12 and rename it to: backup-msgstore.db

- When you do this, you will be logged out of your WhatsApp. Now you have to log back into your WhatsApp by entering your phone number.

- Once you enter your phone number, you will then receive a six digit OTP.

- After entering your six digit OTP, then select: restore deleted messages.

- Once your messages have been restored, select next

- This will direct you to your profile and you can enter your name and then select next.

- At this point, your WhatsApp will start to initialise.

- Google Drive will then ask you to backup your media, select Never and then Done.

- Open your chats and you will see that your deleted chat has been restored.

Other cool WhatsApp tricks:

Listen to audio via the earpiece

At times you may want to listen to an audio without someone overhearing especially when you are around family members. There is a way that you can listen to audios via your phone's earpiece without actually using earphones or a headset.

This is what you do:

Play your audio then hover your finger over the earpiece. Automatically, the audio will play via the earpiece. You can also hold the phone to your ear and it will play via the ear piece instead of loudspeaker.

Change font size

At times you may feel the need to be creative with your messages such as italicising certain phrases. WhatsApp allows for this and it is pretty simple.

This is what you do:

Type your message then highlight your entire message by selecting it. A list of options will then appear at the top. You will then be able to change your font to bold, strikethrough, italics or monospace.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE