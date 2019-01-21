Jacques Bentley, Southern Africa Sales Manager at Skyworth. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Students are set to go back to varsity soon, with the latest matriculants joining the pack of techno-crazed young adults always looking for the latest, best gadgets and apps. But contemporary technology isn’t only good for chatting to friends or streaming shows. With cutting-edge devices, such as the Skyworth G6 with full Android functionality, students have the option of using digital products and services to enhance their learning experience too.

With this in mind, we asked Jacques Bentley, Southern Africa Sales Manager at Skyworth, to share his suggestions on the best apps geared towards students for optimal productivity and focus. Here’s what he recommends.

Brainscope

This web and mobile education platform channels the power of flashcards (yes, those colourful blocks of text from your childhood) to help boost learning speed and retain knowledge more effectively.

The free app allows students, teachers and corporate trainers to create and share electronic flashcards, as well as find material from other users around the world.

Alarmy (Sleep If U Can)

This innovative app isn’t only reserved for students, but can be used by anyone who struggles to get out of bed in the morning.

From Photo Mode, which forces you to take a picture in a registered place to turn off the alarm, to Math Problem Mode, which requires good old brainpower, this alarm clock is sure to get you to that lecture or crucial exam on time.

LectureNotes

A note-taking interface that you can write on, this is the perfect tool to take to thought-provoking lectures that require your full attention. You can easily attach images from your phone’s camera, record lectures in audio or video format and even export your notes to Evernote, OneNote or PDF.

If you have a smart TV with built-in Chromecast technology, you can project your phone’s screen onto your TV, meaning you can study in a larger-than-life setting.

My Study Life

This cross-platform planner, created for students, teachers and lecturers, helps manage your school life.

You can store classes, homework and exam papers in the cloud, making this content available on your phone for on-the-go use or on your laptop/TV for home-comfort study sessions. More than just a day planner, the app even sends little reminders about looming deadlines.

EasyBib

Citations can be tricky to navigate, especially when it comes to meaty papers and theses. This information literacy app not only transforms your reference material into a relevant citation style at the click of a button, but also provides note-taking and research tools for students of all levels.

EasyBib also allows to brush up your knowledge on plagiarism rules, ensuring that your work is always compliant and of a high standard.

Students can easily download these and more beneficial apps onto their smart TV for the most seamless, yet powerfully productive, student experience yet.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE