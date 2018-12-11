The global key trends for 2018 brought about some significant changes in innovation and technology. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN – The global key trends for 2018 brought about some significant changes in innovation and technology. As 2019 approaches, Damian Michael MD of Innovo Networks expects technology trends to disrupt, shift and change the way you do business.

The world of technology and innovation does not stay still for one moment. All around the world, there are different time zones and people are creating solutions that are solving problems. Business models are changing and therefore businesses of all sizes should be aware of and profit from.

Technology delivered whether by cloud based or managed services are at the forefront for the 2019 trend. The application of game changing technologies is becoming ever more pervasive and their adoption is growing steadily all over the world. While AI, Blockchain, Robotics and Virtual Reality are going to be accelerated in 2019.

Disruptive technology trends will propel the future, no industry will go untouched by digital transformation. One of the innovative technologies that has seen a lot of investment over the last year is blockchain. And over the next few years we expect identity management to move into a blockchain environment.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a significant role in how IT teams can engage and empower entire organisations. Alongside using AI, applications themselves will continue to get more intelligent and help improve the user experience and streamline business processes.

The concept of human mobility is fuelling the future. A radical transformation in the automotive industry is refining and redefining existing technologies and introducing new, exciting concepts like artificial intelligence and the connected car to give us a driving experience that will be like nothing we’ve ever known.

Robotics is set to grow exponentially over the coming year which will revolutionise the customer experience. We are seeing a rapid adoption of robotics in industries and into new markets. There will be a significant adoption in markets like food and beverage, warehousing and logistics.

Robotic firms are producing robots that look more human like and comfort levels will be dependent on culture and location.

By looking at these trends and adopting them to your organisation, you will give yourself a chance to outperform the competition.

Tech Trends for 2019 are:

1. Artificial Intelligence

2. The Connected Car / Self Driving Cars

3. Vehicle Ownership Dynamics / New Business Models

4. Block Chain

5. Robotics

