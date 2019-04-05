Honor, from the Huawei Group, officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite, last week. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Honor, from the Huawei Group, officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite, last week. With an incredible AI-powered front-facing camera, and a powerful hardware at an unbelievable price, the Honor 10 Lite, is set to take the lead over its competitors.

The Honor 10 Lite will bring together the best of today’s technology and set a new standard for smartphone design. Housing hardware seen on flagship devices, packed into a meticulously sleek body, the Honor 10 Lite is the combination of stylish design and superior engineering prowess.

Built into a vibrant body with gradient hues, the Honor 10 Lite does not disappoint. With a bezel-less display, the Honor 10 Lite’s forward-thinking design is complemented with high-end features and an AI system that is second to none.

Raymond Liu, Chief Executive Honor South Africa said, "South Africa has always been a very welcoming market for new product innovation and we are delighted to have launched our latest device, the Honor 10 Lite, in the country. Furthermore, we are sure that the excellent price point and flagship features, will easily become a hit with consumers and help us to stand out from the crowd".

The Honor 10 Lite will be available in South Africa from the 5 April 2019 in Vodacom stores at a retail price of R4, 599, with contract packages starting from R249 PM X 24.

