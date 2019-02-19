Technology apps like Uber have improved safety by creating accountability and transparency where previously there was none. Photo: File

DURBAN - Technology apps like Uber have improved safety by creating accountability and transparency where previously there was none. However, when it is time to request a ride, there are times you’re unsure about what to do. Simply request a ride, wait inside and remember to tick off the following before you hop in the vehicle:

Verify your driver and vehicle before getting into the vehicle: The Uber app provides you with all the details of your driver and vehicle as soon as the driver accepts your request.

Be sure to:

1. Check that both the vehicle make and colour matches - an image of the vehicle colour and type is provided in app

2. Identify the vehicle registration plate and cross-check with the app

3. Ask for your driver’s name and check the in-app photo - you also have the ability to click into and enlarge the driver photo in app.

Uber rides can only be requested through the Uber app, so no matter how much of a hurry you may be in, don’t feel pressured to accept street hail solicitations from anyone claiming to be with Uber - always look in your app to confirm.

Share Your Trip With Your Trusted Contacts: It’s now even easier for riders to keep their loved ones in the loop. Riders can select up to five friends and family members as Trusted Contacts and choose to be prompted to share trip details with them during every ride with a single tap. Also, all Uber rides are tracked by GPS from start to finish so there’s a record of your trip if something happens.

There is no need to share personal information with your driver, Uber has an anonymous contact system to ensure riders and driver-partners don’t need to share their personal information. You can contact a driver-partner at any time through the app. If something doesn’t feel right, follow your intuition. And if you’re ever in an emergency situation, simply tap the shield on the map to access the in-app emergency button to call for assistance from a third party supplier.

Apart from using the steps above, Uber has already required drivers to follow a stringent onboarding process before they are able to use the Uber app. This includes submission of a valid Professional Driver's Permit (PrDP) issued by the traffic licensing department, which includes a police criminal check, as well as an additional Automated fingerprint identification systems (AFIS) check, managed by Uber.

Remember to follow these steps in order to properly identify your vehicle and driver. If you find any discrepancies or inconsistencies with any of the aforementioned, feel free to politely cancel the trip and provide feedback in-app.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE