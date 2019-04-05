LG will be showcasing its revolutionary ThinQ technology and the power of AI to an exclusive audience at InnoFest 2019. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - LG will be showcasing its revolutionary ThinQ technology and the power of AI to an exclusive audience at InnoFest 2019. InnoFest gives distribution and retail partners, as well as media the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with LG’s latest technologies. This year, LG is placing key focus on communicating the power of smart technology to make life simpler and more efficient, with its array of AI-equipped appliances.

LG has been fine-tuning its research and design, introducing a range of products that have truly redefined how consumers navigate their daily lives. For the kitchen, the LG InstaView refrigerator aims to be a complete lifestyle aid. From weather forecasts for the day ahead to compiling shopping lists, the InstaView is designed with the whole family in mind.

When a cook is unsure of what to make for dinner, they simply need to select an item from the refrigerator and choose a recipe using its touch-screen interface. For those with entire integrated smart kitchens, ThinQ technology can also enable the chosen recipe to communicate with an LG smart oven and set it to the correct pre-heating temperature.

LG’s TWINWash washing machines provide users with the ability to clean their clothes with greater speed, using two cycles simultaneously. With the use of LG’s Smart ThinQ mobile application, homeowners can operate their washing machines from the comfort of their sofa, or even whilst on-the-go.

LG ThinQ technology brings deep learning to everyday household products. Appliances are enabled with the ability to learn a user’s habits and tastes over time, for better integration and peace-of-mind. LG ThinQ identifies when its user has scheduled a morning run into their calendar and can communicate with the TWINWash to programme the washing machine to the ‘gym clothes’ setting upon their arrival.

LG ThinQ technology also provides appliances with a self-diagnosis platform. This means that appliances are able to notify users well in advance and also relay key information to a local call center for faster repairs.

As part of its premium LG SIGNATURE brand, Innofest attendees will also gain an exclusive look at the world’s first rollable OLED TV. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R combines the company’s industry-leading OLED technology with innovations in engineering to offer a unique unit that is able to seamlessly blend into a range of spaces, due to its flexible nature. With integrated digital assistants, including Amazon Alexa, users can control their TVs and pick their favourite shows simply by using their voice.

LG InnoFest 2019 seeks to make AI accessible to a wider audience, truly showcasing its potential for integration into smart homes around the world.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE