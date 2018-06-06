CAPE TOWN - Google announced a General Availability feature which will come into effect in July and will ensure that all Gmail users utilitise the new redesigned Gmail, even if they do not want to.

This comes after Google in April released a redesign for Gmail. The redesign saw a new look as well as new features being added to Gmail such as snoozing emails, Smart Reply and turning your Gmail into offline mode.

Now, Google has announced an Early Adopter Program (EAP) which will allow Gmail users to access new capabilities like Gmail offline and nudging as a means to test out the new features before it rolls out in full swing.

Your choice

The new Gmail will officially launch to GA in July next month. Individuals can choose whether to participate and utilise the new changes. Once users transition to the new Gmail, they will for a limited period of time have an option to opt out.

4-week window

Google then will allow a four week period for users to opt in to the new Gmail. After the four weeks, users will no longer be able to opt in to the new Gmail.

8-weeks

Then, eight weeks after the GA announcement in July, any Gmail user who had not yet made the transition to the new Gmail will be automatically migrated. They will then have an option to opt out of the new Gmail for an additional four weeks.

Opt-out option removed 12 weeks after GA

12 weeks after the GA announcement, any user who opted out of the new Gmail will then be automatically migrated to the new Gmail, with no option to opt out. This essentially means that 12 weeks after the GA announcement, all Gmail users will utilise the new Gmail. According to Gmail, more details surrounding the transition will be announced. In the meantime, Gmail urges users to begin testing the new Gmail.

This is how you can test the new Gmail:

Opt in to the Gmail Early Adopter Program

1. To continue, you must switch to an administrator account. This will open the Google Admin console.

2. From the Admin console Home page, go to Apps then G Suite and then Gmail.

3. In User settings, scroll to New Gmail Early Adopter Program.

4. Click Allow my users access to the new Gmail UI and features.

5. Click Save. It may take up to one hour for changes to propagate to all users.

Have users enable the new Gmail

After you've enabled the new Gmail for your domain or organization, your users can opt in individually from their Gmail settings.

1. On your computer, go to Gmail.

2. At the top right, click Settings Settings and then Try the new Gmail.

If you change your mind, just click Settings Settings and then Go back to classic Gmail.

Send feedback

If you'd like to send feedback about our new look and new features, go to Settings and then Send feedback.

