DURBAN - MTN customers can now pre-order the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ from Thursday, 21 February 2019. Customers who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10 device from 21 February 2019 will receive Samsung Galaxy Buds and R500 OFF any qualifying Samsung original cover, with a total value of R3500.

In addition, customers will receive a free 24GB Entertainment Pass valid for 12 months and 20GB once-off anytime data.

Customers can pre-order these much-anticipated devices on MTN Made for Me S price plan from only R699 per month for 24 months.

Furthermore, customers can purchase their new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+ at MTN stores nationwide from early March 2019.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S10 devices will be available in three colours including Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Green.

The Samsung S10e will be available in Canary Yellow from certain mobile operators.

