DURBAN - The highly anticipated Galaxy Fold, a new foldable device creating a new mobile category, is clearly a hit with South Africans. 

The first batch released has already sold out with pre-order sales. 

Samsung South Africa is currently working on increasing stock levels to keep up with demand. Even after a delayed-release, there is clearly an appetite for this pioneering device. 

The Galaxy Fold officially goes on sale in South Africa on 18 October 2019.

Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Galaxy Fold offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more – bringing to life new experiences and possibilities years in the making.

"Samsung is proud to introduce a premium foldable device, that goes beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone. The pre-order sales are indicative of the public’s affinity for technology that transcends the norm," said Cambridge Mokanyane the Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung South Africa.

Samsung Galaxy Fold features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has 512GB of storage space and 12GB of RAM for intensive multi-tasking that will allow for gaming, streaming even live broadcasting all at once. 

Another first for the device is the six cameras that the device offers including two 10 MP cameras, a 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12 MP Wide-angle camera, a 12 MP Telephoto camera and a 8MP RGB camera. 

  
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 