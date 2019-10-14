The highly anticipated Galaxy Fold, a new foldable device creating a new mobile category, is clearly a hit with South Africans. Photo: (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

DURBAN - The highly anticipated Galaxy Fold, a new foldable device creating a new mobile category, is clearly a hit with South Africans. The first batch released has already sold out with pre-order sales.

Samsung South Africa is currently working on increasing stock levels to keep up with demand. Even after a delayed-release, there is clearly an appetite for this pioneering device.

The Galaxy Fold officially goes on sale in South Africa on 18 October 2019.

Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Galaxy Fold offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more – bringing to life new experiences and possibilities years in the making.