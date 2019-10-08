DURBAN - Samsung users has launched a new feature called Samsung Pay Cash in the Samsung Pay app.
According to Samsung, the Samsung Pay Cash is an easy way for users to manage their budget and keep their money within Samsung Pay like cash in your wallet.
Like Samsung Pay, Samsung Pay Cash works anywhere Samsung Pay and Mastercard is accepted for contactless payments and magnetic stripe cards, which makes it among the most convenient forms of payment on the market and it’s secure.
Samsung Pay can only be opened by the user and it’s protected by the defense-grade security of Samsung Knox and Mastercard token services, which enables users to store and use their card without exposing the 16-digit card number.
"We envision a future in which people can leave their cash and cards at home, take care of everyday financial matters easily, and earn rewards all along the way," said Sang W. Ahn, Vice President and Division Head, Content & Services, Samsung Electronics America.