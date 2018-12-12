DURBAN - Today, Google announced the results of its 2018 Year in Search, offering a unique perspective on the year's major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in South Africa.
This year's trending searches show South Africans keen interest in local celebrities, news and events, with six of the top 10 trending search terms being local. The top personalities list also reflects this - three of the top 10 are politicians, two are sports stars, and the other five related to current affairs and news events.
The top questions list shows South Africans’ awareness of and curiosity about what is happening in the world around them - from celebrities to more personal concerns, while the ‘near me’ list shows just how much South Africans have come to rely on online sources to find businesses close to them. From the World Cup to listeriosis, Zuma and Global Citizen, South Africans use search to find the things they really need to know.
|Top trending South African searches
|Trending personalities
|Top questions
|Top near me searches
|Top women
|1.
|World Cup fixtures
|Zuma
|How did Avicii die?
|Jobs near me
|Winnie Mandela
|2.
|Load shedding
|Cyril Ramaphosa
|How old is Pharrell Williams?
|Nandos near me
|Meghan Markle
|3.
|Global Citizen
|Sbahle Mpisane
|What is listeriosis?
|Dischem near me
|Sbahle Mpisane
|4.
|Zuma
|Kevin Anderson
|What is black data?
|McDonalds near me
|Aretha Franklin
|5.
|Winnie Mandela
|Malusi Gigaba
|How old is Prince Harry?
|Guest house near me
|Khloe Kardashian
|6.
|HHP
|Ashwin Willemse
|How much are Global Citizen tickets?
|Postnet near me
|Sophie Ndaba
|7.
|Listeriosis
|Patrice Motsepe
|How to get pregnant?
|Steers near me
|Cheryl Zondo
|8.
|Black Panther
|Cheryl Zondo
|What time is the royal wedding?
|Spar near me
|Demi Lovato
|9.
|Meghan Markle
|Shamila Batohi
|What happened to HHP?
|Debonairs near me
|Lerato Sengadi
|10.
|Mac Miller
|Mlindo the Vocalist
|How old is Meghan Markle?
|Spur near me
|Siam Lee
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE