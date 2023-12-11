Bar goes viral for offering slapping service

Violence is a scourge on society, it is found in every corner of the planet. However, never or rarely do its recipients elect for the violence to be enacted upon them.

Violence is an especially heavy topic for South Africa as the citizens are unfortunately too well acquainted with gender-based violence (GBV) and some of the highest rates of femicide (the killing of women and girls, in particular by men and on account of her gender). This is why a Japanese pub has faced global controversy over an obscenely unique service it purported used to offer, face slapping. Alcohol and violence make for a volatile mix as the substance can increase aggressiveness and anger.

According to “Liberty Times Net” the women workers at Nagoya’s Shachihoko-ya izakaya used to serve their appetisers with a hefty side of slaps. Initially, the face slapping is said to have been performed by a single member of the pub staff upon request, but as demand developed, management employed many women eager to give out some slaps and even began charging a fee. “The harder the female staff slapped them, the more excited the patrons became. Not only were the patrons not angry, but they appeared to feel more relaxed after getting hit. They would even thank the staff member who smacked them,” reported the media outlet.

Videos from the eatery went viral and netizens were dismayed by such violence. However, the bar clapped back and claimed that these are old videos and that the violence has been removed from the menu. It made a notice on X (formerly Twitter), advising visitors not to visit expecting to get smacked.