SIU goes after KZN Department of Sports, Arts and Culture over nine libraries

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation this week that would allow the unit to look into allegations of serious maladministration and corruption. The proclamation allows the SIU to investigate the department during the period of January 2020 and March 2024.

The SIU said that proclamation 160 of 2024 authorised the SIU to probe serious maladministration in the procurement of, and contracting for the construction of nine libraries, and the panel of suppliers for the supply of books. “The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State,” it noted. Illegal conduct Investigators will also be charged with probing the conduct of certain officials and contractors.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State. The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.” Another part of their mandate is to investigate and establish whether there was “unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money” and determine if there was systemic failures by the department to prevent future illegal acts. “In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” the unit said.

Public libraries to be investigated The construction of the following libraries will be investigated: – Dukuduku Library – Nibela Modular Library

– Kwankosi Khumalo Modular Library – Kwakhetha Modular Library – Mpembeni Modular Library

– Ntunjambili Modular Library – Donny Dalton Modular Library – Mfekayo Modular Library

– Kwanzimakwe Modular Library Past leadership Amanda Mapena, former MEC for the department. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Arts and Culture website The probe will investigate four years at the department and during that time there were a number of people at the helm. This includes Hlengiwe Mavimbela, who was MEC for the department from May 2019 to August 2022.