R30m library to be opened in Mtubatuba in northern KZN

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena will officially open the R30 million state-of-the-art library in Dukuduku, Mtubatuba, in northern KZN on Saturday. The department’s spokesperson, Nathi Oliphant, said the opening and handover of the library, in ward 2 of the Inkosi Mtubatuba Local Municipality, was one of the department’s efforts to increase access to libraries to the most remote rural areas.

Oliphant said the opening was one of the highlights of this year’s Human Rights Month as it resonated with the right to literacy and education. He said the MEC had presided over the ceremony held to celebrate the completion of the library in December when the contractor gave her a tour of the facility’s amenities. Oliphant said the library opening provided a launching pad for the province to observe South African Library Week, (March 20–26) and highlighted the importance of libraries to communities.

Hosted under the theme “Libraries Telling Powerful Stories”, the department will use Library Week to advocate for access to libraries and tell its journey in promoting literacy through libraries. Speaking about the library, Oliphant said it was built with the digitally-oriented citizen in mind who must navigate the challenges this digital era posed. The information and communication technology found in the cyber café and gaming zone, and the support staff, along with the book collection, would anchor the reading revolution the province was championing. IOL reported in January that the new R27.5m KwaDlangezwa Standard Library in northern KwaZulu-Natal was expected to be built by 2024.