Durban – Following confirmation of the firing of Amanda Bani-Mapena as the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture, the ANC in the province has named her interim successor, with KZN Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi set to take over in an acting capacity.

Bani-Mapena was given her marching orders by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning after the party made the decision on Tuesday, said ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo. Her sacking comes just eight months after she assumed the role following the ANC KZN’s provincial conference last July. The reasons behind Bani-Mapena’s removal from the role she has occupied since August 2022 were unclear, with Mtolo not budging when quizzed on the matter.

Responding to questions by the Sunday Tribune about her removal, Mtolo said: “We don’t provide reasons for either deployment or withdrawal. It’s the sole discretion of the ANC.” “The decision was taken yesterday (Tuesday) and was communicated to her by the provincial secretary this morning,” Mtolo said. Rumours that Bani-Mapena’s staff were also getting the boot swirled on Wednesday afternoon, but Mtolo would not be drawn on whether her staff would also be let go.

“Staff is a matter to be attended by the director-general and acting head of department. We don’t interfere with administration. Temporarily the department will be taken care of by MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi,” Mtolo said. In a statement Bani-Mapena thanked the ANC “for affording me the opportunity and experience to use my skills to serve at that level of government”. “I also would like to thank the Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, under whose tutelage I have served. My plaudits also go to all my colleagues in the executive council for their guidance and counsel.

“I have worked well with the senior management of the department led by the able acting head of department, Dr Fikile Ndlovu, and together we have achieved a lot in a short space of time following my arrival in the department 245 days ago. The ministry staff deserves some praise for their sterling work in ensuring that we render maximum support to the administration,” Bani-Mapena said. She said she had ascended to the position during a period when the department was undergoing a delicate amalgamation process. During her tenure in office, the department had been able to deliver on several of its commitments including, by not limited to, developing sport, arts and culture and harnessing the elusive social cohesion agenda.

“The lessons drawn from this merger have helped catapult us into a better position as we prepare for the road ahead. “We have had to do some gymnastics to keep up with the ever-changing social, cultural and economic landscape and I am happy that we did our best under the circumstances. “KZN Sport, Arts and Culture found itself, rightfully so, immersed in many tasks and activities which had everything to do with the priorities I had set out as the executive authority. These included finalisation of the merger, focus on rural development, harnessing economically viable programmes, being on the ground and districts where our clientele is and alignment of our priorities,” Bani-Mapena said.