Woman-owned business creates meal that feeds a family of four for R20

With the cost of living crisis ongoing and the prices of basic necessities soaring, the poorest of South Africans are not coping. As the situation worsens, Shoprite has collaborated with a small local supplier to provide a meal that can feed a family of four for just R20.

Each 350g Pasta & Me one pot meal, which is part of Shoprite’s exclusive Homegrown private label line, comes with a generous serving of noodles, soya chunks, seasoning and dried veggies. It sells for R19.99 and is an affordable and delightful way to feed four people for less than R5 per person. Pasta & Me is a small, 100 percent female-owned business created by Aziza Parker, a mother of two.

She studied and created the noodle pack after seeing moms struggle to feed their families in Philippi, where her family owned a grocery store. “I wanted to create a product that could help feed families for very little money. The collaboration with Shoprite is really helping those who are struggling to put food on the table, plus it has opened the door for my business,” said Parker. Based on the Household Affordability Index, the average cost of a household food basket in January 2024 was R5,324.86.

This was more than the average cost of a household food basket in December 2023, which was R5,238.20. Year on year, the index revealed that the average cost of a household food basket rose by R407.44, from R4,917.42 in January 2023 to R5,324.86 in January 2024. The noodles are available in three flavours: steak and chops, jalapeno and cheese, and roast chicken and vegetables, and are only available at select Shoprite stores.