ETHEKWINI mayor Zandile Gumede, right, interacted with beach vendors when she went on a walkabout along the beachfront yesterday. Rita Luphanga from Mariannhill shows the mayor what she has to offer tourists. DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Eight-hundred metro police and security personnel will be deployed on Durban beaches this festive season to ensure the safety of the thousands of holidaymakers expected to arrive in the city. Lifeguards will work late into the evening, childminders will help care for children, Beach Buddies will assist beachgoers at the beachfront and children will also be given wristbands so parents can be located if they get lost.

These are among the interventions the eThekwini Municipality and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department (EDTEA) unveiled.

Metro police deputy head Sibonelo Mchunu said metro trainees started their duties along Durban beaches a week ago and would continue until Sunday.

“We will then review and see whether we still need them at the beachfront or deploy them in other places,” Mchunu said.

He said all beaches that fall under the metro would have police.

Mchunu urged people to listen to the police and obey the rules of the road. There would be more roadblocks and a zero tolerance approach to by-law enforcement breaches and drunk driving.

Mayor Zandile Gumede said in addition to the metro police, SAPS personnel and other security agencies, private security guards and volunteers would also walk the beaches, shopping malls and townships.

Gumede and other officials walked along the promenade, Anton Lembede and Gillespie streets, and Brighton Road yesterday. The mayor said some of the buildings had drug lords.

“We are putting our foot down, adopting a no-nonsense approach. Our police officers are going to be working 24/7 with SAPS to deal with that.”

Gumede said they would only barricade half the beach area because buses would be provided by the city to take people to the beach and parking areas to reduce congestion.

Mchunu said buses and taxis were not allowed on the beachfront.

