Bianca Parsons. File picture

Durban - The judgement of the two men accused of murdering Bluff mother Bianca Parsons is set to be delivered in the Durban High Court today. Here is a timeline of events:

February 26 - Bianca Parsons was shot dead while parked at the Engine garage in Wentworth in the full view of her three-year-old daughter who was sitting at the back seat of her red VW Polo.

February 27- Darryl Morrison,33 and Christopher Houston, 26, were arrested.

They were linked through CCTV camera footage taken from the garage.

March 28 - During the bail application Darryl Morrison,33, from Wentworth told the Durban Magistrate's Court that he had mistaken Parsons for another woman when the trigger was pulled. He said he intended to shoot someone else.

May 9 - Christopher Houston was denied bail. Co-accused Darryl Murrisson had chosen to abandon his bail application.

Both men are being represented by attorney Ridewaan Sayed.

January 28 - The trial started in the Durban High Court. Morrison pleaded guilty. His plea of guilt was rejected.

He said Houston had nothing to do with the shooting. The State rejected the version saying both are alleged to have acted in common purpose.

The trial continued.

February 8 - After a number of witnesses and both State and defence closing its case, judgement is expected to be delivered today.

