Durban – The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is ready for new blood on Human Rights Day as they expect an influx of new donors on Wednesday, through their new campaign, #NewBlood.

In a statement, the SANBS said they hope to collect 4 500 units of blood on the public holiday.

“The SANBS is especially calling on first-time donors and lapsed donors who know that their blood type is Group O, to donate,” the statement said.

“The SANBS is hosting blood drives around the country to collect the blood, including in Vilakazi Street, once home to Nobel Peace Prize laureates, President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” the statement said.

SANBS said first time donors must produce identification when presenting for a donation.

“During the course of the day, the SANBS will be filling up a virtual blood donor meter to keep the public apprised of donation numbers - https://newblood.sanbs.org.za,” it said.

Donors are encouraged to visit www.sanbs.org.za or call 0800 11 90 31 to find out where to donate on Human Rights Day.

Daily News