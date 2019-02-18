Durban - The body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned in Temple Valley in Verulam has been recovered. According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, they received a call from a resident in the area on Saturday requesting assistance after a child arrived at her home claiming that his friend had drowned in a river separating Temple Valley from Coniston on Saturday.

"Reaction Officers proceeded to the location and interviewed the child who stated that they were on their way to play soccer at the Verulam Recreational Grounds when one his friends experienced difficulty while crossing a river and drowned."

Reaction Officers entered the water and searched for the child until the arrival of the SAPS Search & Rescue. "The search was called on Saturday due to the increasing water levels and the heavy current. "On Sunday police divers and lifeguards from the Ethekwini Municipality entered the water with the use of canoes discovered the body of the Verulam Primary School student approximately 300 meters away from where he was last seen." Daily News







