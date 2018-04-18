Durban - Half of the bus commuters who use the KZT bus services have been left stranded while the other half have experienced uninterupted service.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), along with other unions, downed tools on Wednesday and embarked on a strike after wage negotiations with employer bodies, Commuter Bus Employers Organisation and South African Bus Employers Association (Sabea) were deadlocked.

Sabelo Kunene, Operating Manager at KZT said buses operating in Inanda and Ndwedwe are operational, while buses operating in Hammarsdale and Pinetown were not operational.

Another bus service, Olympic Bus Lines, said they were operating as usual.

The eThekwini Municipality had advised bus commuters that Durban Transport staff were not expected to be part of the national strike.

Long distance bus services were also affected by the strike.

Bus services, Intercape, Apm and Intercity told the Daily News that their staff were not partaking in the strike, while Translux, Greyhound, Citiliner and City to City said their staff had joined the strike.

Unions have said the strike will continue until an agreement is reached.

