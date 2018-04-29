A clean-up operation was underway to clear the road of the burnt out shells of 23 trucks that were set alight on the N3 near Mooi River late on Sunday night. Pictures: Supplied

Durban - A clean-up operation was under way to clear the road of the burnt out shells of 23 trucks that were set alight on the N3 near Mooi River late on Sunday night.

Mxolisi Kaunda, KwaZulu Natal Department of Transport MEC, was expected to visit Mooi River to conduct an assessment of the scene and speak to law enforcement agencies on Monday.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers are expected to use the N3 and head back to Gauteng after the long weekend.

Protesters torched 23 trucks along a 3km stretch of road between the Mooi River toll booths and the Treverton off ramps.The N3 Highway North and South Bound are closed due to an extensive cleanup and recovery that was taking place. Traffic is diverted to the R103 and R622.

Read: LOOK: Trucks set alight at Mooi River Toll

Kwanele Ncalane provincial transport spokesperson said they were concerned that the burning of trucks on one of South Africa's busiest highways just after the end of long weekends and holidays was turning into a worrying trend that needed to be stopped.

"It is truck drivers that are protesting over the employment of foreign drivers. It is a labour matter. We urge truck drivers who have a grievance to speak to the labour department. They should not take their protest to the streets. Not everyone is employed in the truck industry. There are other ways to voice their concerns. We heard that 50 people have been arrested thus far. These include people who were looting and truck drivers that were taken in for questioning.We believe that truck drivers are behind it," Ncalane said.

He added that Kaunda had met with security agencies to assess how to deal with this and prevent it from reoccurring not only in Mooi River but throughout the country. Ncalane said it was not the community of Mooi River that is protesting. The closure of the road and destruction of trucks had a negative impact on the economy, he said.

Daily News