The landlord is not obliged to provide security to the leased property, says the writer. Dolman Law Group

CONSUMER: Tenants believe that their landlords are responsible for their safety and security when they experience burglaries or fall victim to other criminal activities on the property. Who is responsible for damages caused by an independent third party to the property occupied by a tenant?

Does a tenant or the owner have a claim against each other when a leased property or the personal belongings in it are damaged due to an armed robbery or burglary?

Is the owner-landlord obliged to provide security such as an alarm system, burglar guards or security fence?

The landlord is not obliged to provide security to the leased property, unless they expressly undertake to do so. The law does not hold the landlord liable because criminal activities are not foreseeable.

If a third party interferes with or disturbs the tenant’s peaceful use and enjoyment, the tenant cannot hold the landlord responsible.

If the action is criminal, the landlord is not obliged to prevent this.

In terms of South African common law, a third party causing damage to the leased premise is held liable for his or her action. The tenant or the landlord, who has suffered damage, will have a claim against the third party (for example, the burglar).

The tenant cannot hold the landlord responsible for damages caused to their property and the landlord has no claim against the tenant for the damage to the leased premises.

The landlord at La Rochelle erf 615 Investments CC successfully sued the tenant, Rebel Discount Liquor Group, for rental for the unexpired portion of the lease. The tenant had vacated the premises before the expiry of the leased term because of numerous burglaries.

The judge ordered the tenant to pay damages to the amount of R934061.12, together with interest and costs incurred.

The tenant took the judgment of the trial court on appeal before three judges ruled on October 12, 2005, in favour of the landlord.

In Rebel Discount Liquor Group v La Rochelle Erf 615 Investments CC 2005 ZAWCHC 88, the court had to decide whether the tenant was within its rights to cancel the lease for the alleged breach and vacate the premises before the lease expired.

The tenant believed that the landlord had failed to remedy the breach.

A spate of armed robberies and burglaries that threatened the safety and welfare of its employees, it was argued, prevented the tenant from undisturbed use and enjoyment of the premises.

The landlord also failed to “maintain the leased premises in a proper condition by failing to provide proper security”, and this breach had led to a series of armed robberies and burglaries.

The tenant expected the landlord to provide security by appointing a permanent security guard and installing a “drop safe”.

There was no discussion about these security measures prior to the parties concluding the lease agreement, nor did it form part of the written agreement.

The court confirmed the reasoning of the trial court that, whereas the landlord was responsible for maintaining the leased premises fit for the purpose for which it was let, security did not form part of maintenance.

A landlord has a duty, in terms of our common law, to deliver and maintain the leased property in a proper condition for the purpose for which it was leased, but it is the tenant who needs to ensure adequate security against crime.

Judge (David) Van Zyl said: “In view of these considerations, I respectfully agree with Judge Allie J’s finding that the duty to deliver and maintain the leased premises in a proper condition relates to its physical condition and attributes, such as the construction of the building and the fixtures or fittings adhering thereto.

“This is what requires maintenance, repair or replacement, as the case may be. Providing security, in whatever form, cannot be regarded as an element or attribute of such condition, unless it has been specifically agreed to by the parties.

“On the contrary, it is for the tenant to ensure that its business and employees are protected from criminal acts perpetrated by third parties, be it by physical means, such as the installation of security gates, burglar proofing and the like, or by the use of appropriately qualified security personnel.”

What happens when a tenant is required in a written lease contract to have an insurance?

The landlord in Van Achterberg v Walters 1950 (3) SA 734 (T) on appeal against the judgment of the Witwatersrand Local Division, was granted an ejectment order against the tenant.

The tenant (lessee) had an insurable interest in terms of the lease, but having failed to perform his obligation of insuring the lodging-house against fire, burglary and its contents, was found to be in breach.

The clause in the lease stated: “The lessor shall be responsible for fire insurance on the property hereby let, and the lessee shall be responsible for fire and burglary insurance on the contents of the property, including furniture, linen, cutlery and things of a like nature.” The court allowed the appeal with costs and granted an order for the ejectment of the tenant.

The courts in the US until 1970 adopted a similar approach to our courts, that landlords are not liable to tenants for criminal acts of third parties. This changed in Kline v 1500 Massachusetts Avenue Apartment Corp, 439 F2d 477, 481 (DC Ci 1970).

The court held that the landlord had a duty to take reasonable care in all circumstances to protect his tenant. The landlord was in a far superior position to reduce the risks to tenants of third-party criminal acts.

In the Kline case, the tenant, who was assaulted in the hallway, succeeded in her claim against her landlord for failing to maintain the existing security measures that deteriorated over the years.

Sayed Iqbal Mohamed is the chairperson of the Organisation of Civic Rights and deputy chairperson of the KZN Rental Housing Tribunal. He writes in his personal capacity. For advice, call Pretty Gumede or Loshni Naidoo on 031 304 6451. Email [email protected] or [email protected]

Daily News