Your Choice Awards reveal who’s making who happiest

Durban — The Daily News Your Choice Awards kicked off as Readers Choice in 2004 but, due to red tape, we changed its name in the following year. This is an annual survey that determines which of the businesses in Durban and surrounds keep their customers happy. The name Your Choice speaks for itself in that the competition is based on the readers votes for the best business/service in Durban and surrounds - this obviously comes from their own experiences with a retailer or service provider. We just list the, Best In categories on our ballots… from retailers to restaurants to home improvers.

Readers and members of the public are asked to vote for their favourite businesses across a wide variety of categories. These are broadly divided into two ballots – “Services and Shopping” and also “Entertainment and Home Improvement”. Voting takes place via the Your Choice website and through calls to our subscribers. The public are asked to vote for their favourites in a minimum of 15 of the categories per ballot. The answers are completely unprompted and any business can be mentioned. The website can be found at www.yourchoicekzn.co.za and voting is open from the beginning of July until Sunday, August 27, 2023, with only one vote per person permitted.

Once voting has closed, all mentions of the same business in each category are totalled up, with the 3 receiving the most number of votes being named as the winners and runners up. These winning businesses are invited to advertise in the, Your Choice supplement, to reinforce the branding they have received, to thank the public for their votes and to advise readers about all their products and/or services they offer. The advertisers are further complimented with a photograph of either their store or a picture of their management and staff, including captions, in the editorial section of the supplement. This product is published only in the Daily News towards the end of October.

We found that this initiative has made many businesses proud of their achievement and encouraged them to always improve and maintain the quality of their products and services. Winners are also provided with certificates, recording their achievement, and they gain the right to use the, Your Choice logo in all their correspondence and advertising materials. The super prizes available for those who vote in at least 15 categories in each ballot: