Durban - Questions will be raised about the quality of work on a building after three men died at a construction site in the south of Durban yesterday.

The scene in Chamberlain Road, Jacobs, immediately brought back memories of the Tongaat Mall disaster in November 2013, where two workers were killed and 29 were injured.

On Thursday police were expected to contact families to identify the bodies of the victims.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said construction workers were working at the site when a concrete structure collapsed. One concrete slab section collapsed on to the road and on to the trailer of a truck.

“Rescuers at the scene say that three people died. Five patients were treated for serious injuries and taken to hospital,” Mckenzie said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed the deaths.

The name of the contractor has not been revealed to the media. The construction company had been building a double-storey structure that could have been used as a warehouse or an office. The side of the concrete structure had gone up, with only the roof left to be completed. It is alleged that a crane hoisting a four-ton beam, which it was slotting on to the roof, slammed into the building.

It is alleged that a person directing the crane driver did not have a clear line of communication, or did not give the correct hand signal, causing the beam to slam into the wall. This caused the side slabs of concrete to fall on either side. These walls were allegedly held up by small brackets, which were exposed when it collapsed.

Witnesses said they heard bangs, a crashing noise and then saw dust hanging over the site. Construction workers ran out into the road.

An articulated truck and trailer, not involved with the construction, was parked on the roadside. One portion of a concrete slab fell on to the the truck’s trailer, the road and the brick boundary wall of the property. The truck was badly damaged but the driver was unharmed.

The side slab fell on to the double-storey building next door, damaging the boundary wall, the stairwell and top section of the building. Two other slabs fell into the property, crushing the crane cabin in the fall. The bodies were found under the slabs near the crane cabin.

Department of Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane said occupational health and safety inspectors were conducting their own investigation.

“If the employer is found to be negligent and flouted any aspect of the Occupational Health and Safety Act or its regulations, a recommendation to prosecute will be made to the National Prosecuting Authority,” Thejane said.

Mayor Zandile Gumede said four concrete slabs (11m high and weighing 14 tons) collapsed at about 1pm, falling on the workers. Gumede said the cause of the collapse was not yet known but investigations would be conducted. “The sudden loss of lives of our people is indeed sad,” she said.

