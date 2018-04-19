Durban - Businessman Vivian Reddy has vowed his multibillion-rand Oceans Umhlanga development will not be derailed by the Federation For Radical Economic Transformation.

On Wednesday the federation, an umbrella body of 35 black small business forums including the notorious Delangokubona, stormed the site, demanding to be addressed by Reddy. They accused him of lacking interest in empowering small black businesses. Work stopped while the matter was handled by the management.

The R4.2billion development comprises residences, the Radisson Blu hotel and a shopping mall.

The businessman, who is abroad, accused the leadership of the group of wanting to enrich themselves in the name of empowerment.

“These people are demanding R20 million in assistance from me which is outrageous and scandalous. We donated R75 000 towards their radical economic conference recently,” Reddy said.

“Their demand smacks of extortion. These people want to enrich themselves in the name of empowerment. We are for empowerment but not for a few in leadership, but for the broader community. Our attorneys obtained an interdict against the federation,” Reddy said.

The interdict was served on Thursday.

Reddy said he was not backing down and that the federation had failed to submit bids.

“On the Oceans project, we have a 50% black economic empowerment (BEE) participation including the professional team. This makes us a leader on empowerment on a construction project in the country.

“The project will create 15000 jobs during construction and 2500 permanent jobs. The Oceans hotel has 23000 BEE shareholders. For the hotel development, the main contractor is in a joint venture with one of the federation members and a black-owned construction company.

“In a recent meeting with the federation we asked the main contractor to invite the forum members to submit bids for certain parts of the contract. They have not yet responded,” Reddy said.

A mob of about 500 people were dropped at the project site by minibus taxis, Brian Mpono, chief of staff in Reddy’s office, said.

“When they were stopped by the security at the gate, they demanded that every employee vacate the site. They broke down the gate. For the safety of all, the management instructed the employees to vacate the area,” Mpono said.

Mpono said issues raised by the federation included the procurement processes on site and demanded the contract participation goal (CPG), which is in line with the BEE targets.

“The CPG translates to 30% of the contract, but the private sector is not obliged to offer this. It is designed for public sector-aligned contracts,” he said. Mpono said he was present when the federation made the R20m demand on April 7.

Malusi Zondi, federation secretary, did not deny the R20m demand.

“Since 2015, Reddy had deceived people saying he was working with the federation. We are against his stance to fail to work with smaller and poor companies,” Zondi said.

Thula Nsazane, a member of the Mpande Forum, accused Reddy of “shortchanging” the poor.

“Workers at the project are employed by subcontractors instead of the main contractors. We have been raising this concern since last year,” he said.

Daily News