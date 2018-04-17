A businessman who was kidnapped was bundled into this bakkie on Wednesday. Picture: RUSA

Durban - A businessman was rescued from a gang of kidnappers who allegedly abducted him from his shop in Windermere on Wednesday morning.

Prem Balram, of the private security company, Reaction Unit South African said they were called by the victim's wife after she was told that her husband was bundled into a Tata bakkie by several men at his business premises.

"Reaction officers were informed that the vehicle was on the R102 near King Shaka Airport. A search was conducted by Reaction Officers, SAPS and Metro Police and the vehicle was spotted travelling past Mt Edgecombe at high speed," Balram said.

"Officers attempted to stop the bakkie on the M27 and the driver continued to speed towards the N2. Metro Police officers eventually stopped him at the Petroport garage Southbound lane. One Indian male suspect was arrested," he said.

Blaram said the victim who lives in Overport was found unharmed.

Private security company, Rusa, SA Police and Metro Police at the scene where a businessman was rescued from a gang of kidnappers. Picture RUSA



"He was assaulted several times during the ordeal," he said.

Balram said the arrested man was being held at Durban Central Police Station.

The reason behind the kidnapping is currently being investigated.

