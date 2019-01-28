A poster of the event. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A candlelight vigil in support of Zimbabwean citizens will take place on Monday night at the Jameson Park in Florida Road, Durban. Organised by the residents of Durban the vigil is set to take place a 7:30 pm.

Those attending are urged to bring as many people as they wish and to carry a candle.

A poster encouraging people to attend says that we must make ourselves seen and our protest heard that Zimbabwe is not alone.

Organiser of this evening's vigil at Jameson Park, on Florida Road - is Katie Friedman.

She told East Coast Radio the reason behind the march.

"It's just a group of residents that have got together, that are very worried about what's happening in Zimbabwe. We've got together to show our support for Zimbabwean citizens. The idea is that we all stand together to make ourselves seen and our protest heard about what's happening in Zimbabwe. They are not alone," Friedman said.

Daily News