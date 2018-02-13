Durban - A sub-adult stork will need around the clock care from nurses at the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Durban after strange objects were found in its stomach.

Paul Hoyte, the spokesperson for CROW, said the stork was admitted to their clinic on Monday evening.

"He was very weak and unable to fly. With no apparent injuries, our clinic team took him to the Vet to have X-Rays done," Hoyte said.

Enroute to the vet, the stork regurgitated a casting of old food and sadly, lots of plastic bits. Hoyte said the X-Rays showed smaller bits of foreign objects.

The sub-adult stork that is being treated at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) in Durban. Picture: CROW

"Fortunately some of the objects were not lodged in his intestinal tract, that will make its way out either through regurgitation or by its faeces. This poor little guy is very unhappy and will need treatment until he passes all of the foreign objects," Hoyte said.

Hoyte also highlighted the issue of poisoning. He said a beautiful poem was written by Travis Hart to create awareness of animal poisoning. Hoyte said we should all work together to stop the use of poison and help save a precious life.

Daily News