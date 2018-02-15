Students gathered on Wednesday at the Durban University of Technology to express their frustration at not being able to go to lectures this week. Some students said they have travelled long distances to the institution to attend lectures, only to find there are none.Picture: Leon Lastrade/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN University of Technology students are angry that lectures have not started as the staff strike at the institution has been raging for more than five weeks.

On Wednesday, a group of about 60 students held a meeting at the Steve Biko Campus expressing their frustrations.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union and National Tertiary Education Union are locked in a battle with DUT over salary increases and housing allowances.

Protests at the institution have become violent with police using rubber bullets against protesting staff.

One of the students affected by the delay in lectures starting is Sphamandla Gumede.

The second-year industrial engineering student said having to wait was frustrating because he had to constantly travel from KwaDukuza by train to Durban to see if lectures had started.

“It makes me very angry. At home they don’t understand why we haven’t started studying. They are thinking I am coming to university to just waste money,” he said.

Gumede said it was difficult for other poor students who travel long distance and there are no lectures.

Gumede said he did not believe the matter would be resolved any time soon.

Other students expressed their disappointment with the registration process due to the numerous interruptions that have rocked the institution these past few months.

Snoxolo Mahlatshana, deputy secretary of the South African Students Congress at DUT, said the strike had caused a delay in the registration process.

She said the strike had resulted in the deployment of temporary staff who did not have full access to the computer registration systems to register them properly and help them with financial issues.

Mahlatshana said they would continue fighting until the matter was resolved.

Alan Khan, senior director of corporate affairs at the Durban University of Technology, said orientation sessions and a large number of programmes began on Tuesday.

“However, the strike is affecting a number of courses and in those programmes, where staff are still on strike, there were no lectures. In these affected programmes, lectures can only commence once the staff return to work,” Khan said.

He said students were urged to keep checking the institution’s website for updates on programmes that have begun.

Students who have not been able to register also had the option of registering online through the institution’s website or at DUT’s campuses.

Daily News