Durban - One of the Sun City prison escapees who died after a brazen shoot-out with police last week has been identified as a man from KwaZulu-Natal who was awaiting trial for murder.

Sabelo Ngubane was one of two suspects who allegedly opened fire on police on Wednesday night. He had been on the run since escaping from Johannesburg Correctional Centre earlier in the week.

Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KZN, said: “Sabelo, 30, is originally from KZN and he was awaiting trial for murder. At this stage it can only be confirmed that the second suspect (who was in the car with Ngubane at the time of the shoot-out) is a foreigner also awaiting trial for murder. His name cannot be released as police are still waiting on family to come forward.”

Members of the Hawks in KZN had received information from their Johannesburg counterparts that the two suspects were possibly in the province.

On further investigation by the Durban Organised Crime Unit, the Durban K9 Unit and the Provincial Tracking Team, they were traced to the R33, near Greytown.

According to police reports, when police tried to stop the vehicle they were in, the suspects opened fire. Police returned fire, killing both men.

Investigators recovered a 9mm pistol and a toy gun.

Last Monday, 16 awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre at about 3am, according to preliminary reports.

They had escaped through a pipe shaft and used an object to break the wall before proceeding to the fence.

SAPS Gauteng spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said their investigations into the escapees spanned the country.

“We are appealing for members of the public to come forward with information that could assist the investigation.”

He added, however, that the escapees were not to be approached and urged that people rather report any information to the Crimestop Line 0860010111.

Daily News