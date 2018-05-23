The eThekwini Municipality said it was concerned about a WhatsApp text message circulating since Sunday that has caused panic among residents about the proposed tariff increases for the 2018/19 financial year. File picture

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality said it was concerned about a WhatsApp text message circulating since Sunday that has caused panic among residents about the proposed tariff increases for the 2018/19 financial year.

Mandla Nsele, the municipality’s acting head of communications, said it should be noted that in terms of setting tariffs, the municipality took great measures to ensure that they were cost-effective, affordable and sustainable for ratepayers.

“One of the challenges we have as a community is that these increases are unavoidable. It must be noted though that this is an open process where everyone gets to comment. At this stage all is good and we only get concerned when information is distorted,” Nsele told the Daily News yesterday.

In a statement later in the day, Nsele said the adverse impact of the current economic climate, coupled with unfavourable external financial pressures on services and increases in bulk charges above the consumer price index have put strain on tariff increases.

He said the proposed increases of 7.32% and 13.7% from both the National Energy Regulator of SA and ­uMgeni Water Board respectively, were taken into consideration in setting the tariffs.

Referring to the proposed 7% increase which has been rejected by one of the major labour unions at the municipality, he said salary increases also impacted on tariffs.

Nsele said a benchmarking exercise by the National Treasury based on a basket of goods reflected that of the main metros, eThekwini had the lowest monthly bill for middle-income households.

The proposed tariffs as per the draft budget tabled were 6.84% for electricity, 15% for water for households and 15.5% for business.

A refuse removal tariff increase was proposed at 9.9%, sanitation at 9.9% and rates (average) of 6.9%.

Residents were still urged to submit their comments on the Draft Budget/IDP 2018/19. It was tabled at full council on March 28, and was due to close today.

Public consultation took place from April 19.

The draft is expected to be tabled for adoption at a sitting of full council on May 31.

The Gopio International Group WhatsApp encouraged people to object to the tariff increase.

Jerome Bele, Black Sash field officer, said the value of social grants for Sassa beneficiaries would drop, and that the increase was informed by the idea to recoup whatever money the municipality could not get from shack dwellers and those in low-cost houses.

