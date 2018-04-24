Durban - eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer fears for her safety after two incidents recently which left her rattled. The Daily News understands that in one incident she received a “disturbing” call from a Brigadier Ntuli informing her that she would be arrested.

Peer said she was shaken.

“Ntuli said he was attached to the Hawks in Pretoria. That was strange because having said that he would be booking a flight down to Durban, he sent a text message later to say he could not get a flight and asked if I could board a flight to Pretoria.

“When I asked him why I would be arrested, he said it was too confidential, he could not talk about it over the phone. I have since ignored that call, but kept his number,” Peer said.

Last Thursday two men scaled the 3.5m razor-wire-lined wall at her Westville home and got into the yard. The intruders were spotted by one of the two metro police officers who guard her house.

“It was around 3pm to 4pm and I was asleep in my room. There were footsteps outside and when I opened my eyes, two men were peeping through my bedroom window. They suddenly took off.

“I don’t understand how they could have got into my yard because I have a very high wall. I’m scared because I don’t know the motive. They were approaching the front door when the officer spotted them,” Peer said.

Behind the house is a bushy vacant plot.

“This doesn’t make sense. What worries me is that the metro police van in front of the house is visible from all angles,” she said.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks national spokesperson, said there was no “Brigadier Ntuli” in the unit.

Attempts to get comment from “Brigadier Ntuli” were unsuccessful. His phone was on voicemail.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, metro police spokesperson, said he would meet the officers today to get a formal report.

“We will take everything else from there,” he said.

An executive committee (Exco) member, who asked to remain anonymous, said Peer had every reason to be scared.

“The two intruders, were they not scared to be shot by the metro police on guard? There are deep divisions in Exco and beyond, and Peer does not seem to be favoured.

A lot is happening there and change is imminent,” said the member.

The member said this could be a tactic to make Peer feel threatened.

“Anything is possible now. Leadership is not stable in eThekwini metro.”

Nelly Nyanisa, ANC chief whip in Exco, said the police and municipal head of security carried out security assessments and decided on what security was provided.

She denied that relationships were strained among ANC councillors in Exco.

“Metro police should do a reassessment of the deputy mayor’s security,” Nyanisa said.

