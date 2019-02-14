The couple's break up was announced this week. File picture.

Durban - Their proposal was like a scene out of a Hollywood movie with an elaborate flash mob dance in the centre of Time Square in New York. But instead of celebrating their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple Shivani Govender and Tevin Govender are no longer an item.

The couple's break up was highly publicised on social media this week with lawyers being drawn into it.

Speaking to IOL this week Shivani, 25, a project manager at FNB, claimed the break up was due to infidelity.

She said they broke up in December and she found out about the alleged infidelity in January.

The former Miss India SA declined to comment further on details of the breakup.

She said the matter was now being handled by her attorneys.

She said since then she decided to host a women empowerment workshop in March.

In August the couple's love story went viral on social media with Tevin,26, surprising her with a dance flash mob in the centre of Time Square, New York.

He also had a screen flashing across saying 'I Love You, Mrs G, Will you marry me?'

Their engagement was also featured in the New York Times.

Govender said Tevin booked a penthouse in New York where they spent the weekend sightseeing Brooklyn Bridge and Empire Building.

Speaking this week to IOL Tevin, who is employed in commercial finance, said that he preferred to have his privacy.

Tevin said that everyone went through breakups, stating that the reason for the breakup was due to the fact that they did not have similar personalities.

He declined to comment on the alleged infidelity allegations.

Daily News



