Durban - There was no contingency plan if Durban University of Technology (DUT) staff did not return to work, said Professor Thandwa Mthembu, DUT’s vice-chancellor, on Thursday, because its highly qualified and experienced lecturers could not be “replaced by anyone”.

If the impasse continued, Mthembu said the semester, or even the year, could be lost.

Mthembu was addressing the media on the state of affairs at the institution. The staff’s strike over wage increases, which forced the suspension of lectures last week, has been dragging on for six weeks.

“Sadly, we are still deadlocked after months of one-on-one negotiations. Many of our students come from poor and working-class backgrounds and this staff strike is having a very negative effect on them and their families.

“We also have thousands of students whose parents and guardians have worked very hard to save money for their studies. Many have taken loans to register at DUT. International students, for example, have very limited time to complete their course credits and return home. This strike compromises their studies and affects our responsibilities towards our students,” Mthembu said.

The unions rejected the university’s final offer of a 6.5% increase in basic salary and a 6.5% increase in housing allowance. The negotiations began last year, with the unions demanding a 10% salary increase, a R400 housing allowance increase and a R9 000 one-off bonus.

Mthembu said Bhuti Manamela, the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, was scheduled to visit the university on Tuesday.

“The deputy minister was awaiting the outcome of the engagements between the Nehawu (National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union) provincial leadership and the chairperson of the DUT council. Since the outcome of that engagement has not been forthcoming, the deputy minister will now visit.”

Registration at the facility is continuing for first-year and international students. By Thursday morning, the number of registered students was 22 980, 80% of the number the university signed for with the department of higher education, the vice-chancellor said.

“Last Tuesday, the chairperson of the university council met Nehawu and a common understanding that could have suspended the strike was reached. However, last Wednesday, when I invited the three union leaders to discuss what our principals had suggested, the leaders declined my invitation until much later in the afternoon when a report to council had to be prepared. So far, there has not been much progress to consider arbitration to resolve the matter.

“We want the unions to suspend their strike and get back to the negotiating table. But if management’s hand is forced and we have to close the university indefinitely, we will not hesitate to do so,” Mthembu said.

Milton Estrice, chairperson of the negotiating team, could not be reached for comment.

