Kessie Nair, 60-year-old was arrested in September and charged with crimen injuria for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a video. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ) Archives

Durban - Kessie Nair has been granted bail and will be home for Christmas. The 60-year-old was arrested in September and charged with crimen injuria for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a video that went viral on social media.

Nair was denied bail in his first bail application in October and remained behind bars.

His attorney Chris Gounden argued that the State was on a witch hunt to persecute Nair and “he is being persecuted because he's Indian”.

He will report to Fort Napier in April for a mental evaluation.

According to East Coast Radio Gounden appealed the bail decision in the Durban High Court last week and the ruling was set aside.

Gounden told ECR that his client was granted bail for an amount of R2500 and that they were expected to post bail on Wednesday.

He said the matter was adjourned for next year for further investigations.

Daily News