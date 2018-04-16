Durban - Police are hunting the men who shot three patrons execution-style at a tavern near Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said two armed men wearing balaclavas entered a local tavern in Lamont near Margate on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

“At gunpoint they ordered all the patrons who were inside as well as outside the tavern to lie on the floor. The suspects opened fire at five people whilst the sixth victim was stabbed on the left leg. Three victims aged between 25 and 36 sustained gunshot wounds to the head and died on the scene. The other victims who sustained gunshot wounds to the head, arm and leg were taken to a local hospital for medical attention. The suspects stole money, liquor and a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot,” Gwala said.

She said the motive of the killing unknown but police are investigating charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and robbery.

She said that in a seperate incident that took place in Umkomaas, three armed men entered a local tavern and forced everyone to lie on the floor.

“The suspects fired shots inside the premises wounding three people. The then fled the scene after stealing TV sets and cellphones. Whilst the suspects were fleeing they came across a 34-year-old patron. They opened fire on him and he was fatally wounded. Another patron who was driving into the premises was also shot at but managed to escape. The suspects removed a firearm from his vehicle before fleeing the scene in his vehicle. The injured victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment,” she said.

She also said charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened for investigation.

Major General Bheki Langa, said “These murders are shocking to say the least. There can be no justification for the callous and brutal manner in which these citizens were killed. We will ensure that our best detectives are assigned to bring the perpetrators to book.”

