KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority officials would continue with their festive season campaign to check compliance at liquor outlets as well as to promote responsible drinking as the festive season gets into full swing.

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has warned liquor outlets against flouting the conditions of their trade to take advantage of the festive season to increase sales. The authority conducted a festive season campaign that wrapped up in the Midlands on Friday, during which it created awareness and warned liquor traders about their trading responsibilities.

KZNLA social responsibility regional manager Meryl-Lynne Colborne said the walkabouts were conducted at liquor outlets in hot-spots in the province.

“We want to send a stern message to illegal liquor traders and those drinking and driving, that while we have their best interests at heart, we will not allow nor hesitate to assist police in apprehending and charging any delinquent traders,” she said.

She said common findings that came to light during the campaign included non-display of licences, trading with expired licences, renting or leasing of licences, not operating according to licence conditions, and having no ablution facilities for patrons.

“Traders are cautioned not to sell alcohol to pregnant women, heavily intoxicated consumers and minors. Proper sanitation and ablution facilities are to be made available for both males and females (separately) and clean drinking water is to be provided to customers on request,” she said.

Colborne said their festive operations were held in partnership with police, various local municipalities as well as the KZNLA compliance and enforcement business unit.

“The walkabouts are a proactive and preventative approach to educate liquor traders, in particular taverns, liquor stores and pubs, on their conditions of trade during the festive season,” she said.

Colborne added that part of the festive season campaign was to ensure no disturbance, loud or excessive noise emanated from licensed premises.

She said the Zululand, uMkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo districts were targeted.

The campaign would also go to Kokstad.

