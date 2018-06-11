Durban - A Verulam man who allegedly raped a 10-year-old relative for the past five years was arrested after members of the community broke into the room where he held the girl captive and freed her.

The girl, whose mother died five years had allegedly been brought to Verulam from Johannesburg and kept in a home in Verulam. According to members of the community, the man, who was in a relationship with the girl's mother before she died, sealed all the windows in the house. The girl was allegedly not enrolled in school and spent all her time locked in the house while the man was away at work.

After freeing the girl on Monday, members of the community waited for the man to return home and when he did, severely assaulted him.

The man had to be rescued by members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

“A 43-year-old man was severely assaulted by the community,” Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson said.

He said a neighbour had found used condoms in the suspects home and asked the 10-year-old about it. The child alleged that the man had been raping her since her mother’s death five years ago.

“When he attempted to flee he was surrounded and severely assaulted. Residents entered his home and found several sex toys, lingerie and pornographic videos. The child admitted that the sex toys were used on her,” he said.

He said the man was placed under arrest and was detained at the Verulam SAPS.

He also said he was transported to a local hospital by police and allegedly escaped during the course of Monday night.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson said police can confirm that a case of rape and sexual assault was opened at Verulam police station.

“It has been transferred to Phoenix FCS for investigation. A stepfather was arrested for repeatedly raping a 10-year-old victim in Verulam. It is alleged that the victim’s mother died when she was four-years-old. He will be charged and will appear in court soon,” Mbhele said.

