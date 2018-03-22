Durban - Residents have been warned about keeping valuables where thieves are be able to "fish" items through the window.

Andreas Mathios, Blue Security Community and Media Liaison Officer said thieves managed to "fish" a residents laptop out through the window of her home on Wednesday.

Mathios said the thieves gained access onto her Grosvenor Road property in Glenmore in the early hours of Wednesday morning when they spotted her laptop through the window.

“The suspects expertly fished the laptop out of the window and fled the scene,” Mathios said.

He advised residents to make sure that laptops, tablets, cellphones and handbags are stored away from windows and doors and that windows should be secured at night.

“Criminals have also used implements like long pool cleaning nets to fish valuables out of open windows and through security gates, so be sure to always store these household tools out of sight. Make sure that your windows have been secured and consider installing outdoor beams and strip beams along the walls of your property and be sure to diligently activate these at night,” he said.

He said police were on scene investigating.

Police could not be reached at the time of publication.

Daily News