EVERYDAY discussions parents have about school are born out of the nitty-gritty. It’s not that we’re dismissive of parliamentary debates around the budget allocation for basic education, shifting curriculum, infrastructure or STEM.

We care.

But as parents, we’re operating at our own kind of grassroots level.

Contradictions such as instructions to pack healthy lunch boxes while tuck shops sell salt and sugar-laden goods; costly school fees paid up-front only to endure a constant stream of requests for funds; high emphasis on discipline but the inability to curb bullying, along with excessive homework, rigid uniform rules and a general lack of empathy and low tolerance for what all children are actually like, leaves us - like this sentence - exacerbated.

One mom with an educated opinion is voicing her concerns and she’s found a television network willing to support her in doing so.

Shakira Akabor, a Ph.D. candidate in Inclusive Education at the University of the Witwatersrand, is a mother of three.

“I began my teaching career in 2003,” she says.

Akabor’s research interests are in the ways in which we can include rather than exclude learners in the classroom.

She is also passionate about reducing competitiveness in classrooms and increasing opportunities for all learners to develop and learn to their full potential.

However, she says her research also drew stark realities to her attention.

“Being involved in research in the field of education and visiting various schools over the past few years, I saw a disconnection between what is good practice advocated by experts in teaching, and what is actually practiced in schools.

“I believe there are insights and knowledge that is begging to be shared but is published in journals that are out of reach for most teachers. While thinking of ways to share the knowledge and expertise with a wide reach; one that teachers and parents could readily have access to, the idea of an educational TV show was born.”

Schools Out now airs on Saturdays at 10 am on iTV, channel 347 on Dstv. The episodes are also uploaded to YouTube and the link is available on Akabor’s facebook andInstagramm.

Akabor says, “The aim of the show is to explore common issues affecting schools and to share and showcase best practices from individuals and schools that are getting it right.

“My goal is to help make schools better places for all our children by making us think about and question the way we do things.”

Guests on the show include researchers in education, school principals, heads of alternative schools, amazing teachers, psychologists, doctors and educationists who realise that schools are in a crisis.

Some of the topics covered are bullying, cyberbullying, looking at ways to manage ADHD, nutrition at our school tuckshops, and exploring the way we do assessments.

This passionate mom and researcher says , “Change in schools is notoriously slow, but the world is fast-moving and constantly shifting.

“Education has not yet reflected this change.”