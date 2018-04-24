Durban - A man who was accused of not paying a prostitute R80 for her services was allegedly assaulted and robbed by the woman's sister and two men and had to be rescued by members of the private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa.





Prem Balram, of Rusa said the man who is unemployed, was allegedly attacked by three people in Todd Street, Verulam, on Monday afternoon.





The 30-year-old man told security officers that shortly after leaving a pharmacy he was approached by a woman who accused him of having sex with her sister who is a prostitute. She demanded that he pay her the R80 for her sister's services, Balram said.





According to Balram, when the man denied having sex with the woman she returned with two other men.





"The three began assaulting the Parkgate resident before stealing his wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash and his cellphone. When they noticed Reaction officers approaching they fled. However two of them were apprehended," Balram said.

He said the victim's cellphone was found in the female suspect's possession.

"The two were handed over to police for further investigation," Balram said.





