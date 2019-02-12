A man drowned at Durban Harbour. File picture

Durban - A 41-year-old man died after his truck left the dock and landed in the Durban Harbour. According to KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, the body of Sifiso Dladla had to be recovered from 12 metres underwater.

Zwane said the heavy-duty truck "horse" had driven into the bay shortly after 8am.

The incident took place near the M Shed.

Police Divers from Durban Search and Rescue along with Metro Police SAR, Life Response, Port Fire and Rescue and KZN EMRS were called out to assist.

"A dive operation was conducted and the driver recovered from the wreckage at a depth of 12m," said Zwane.

Zwane said a second dive operation was conducted by the Police Divers to secure heavy duty rigging to the truck.

"An Elcon Crane was used to hoist the truck to the surface and onto the Wharf side. An inquest docket was opened at Maydon Wharf SAPS for investigation."

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie said there was nothing more that could be done for the victim and he was declared dead on scene.

