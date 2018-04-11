Durban - The case of the child who was severely beaten allegedly by her mother while being filmed has been remanded until April 25.

The mother who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Alvin Brijlal who was one of the first people to discover the abuse and report it to the police and who was present at the Verulam court said the mother of the child had been asking when she could see the child.

He said the matter was being moved to the Verulam’s Children’s court.

Brijlal said the gallery at the court was packed and there were people outside who were protesting. He said the mother’s boyfriend who had filmed the incident had been quiet during proceedings.

The child was on the mend and was living with her aunt. The last time he saw the child with the aunt it seemed she was in a loving environment he said.

He lamented the videos on social media commenting on the case and making accusations against the baby’s biological father. Brijlal said this would stigmatise the child in the future.

Last month the video of the abuse went viral on social media. The two-minute video showed the four-year-old being beaten by her 25-year-old mother for wetting herself.

The video was recorded by her 20-year-old boyfriend who is not the biological father of the child.

In the ensuing fury, the boyfriend’s car was set alight by angry Phoenix residents. Fearing for his safety, the boyfriend handed himself over to the police.

The couple was charged with attempted murder.

