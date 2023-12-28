10 dead, 13 missing after KZN floods

Durban — Ten people have been confirmed dead in KwaZulu-Natal following weekend floods that affected parts of the province. Rescue efforts by Search and Rescue teams led by the SAPS K9 Unit and IPSS Medical Rescue continue for those reported missing.

According to MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, about 13 people throughout the province were missing and 1 400 households were affected. “We lost life in the uMzinyathi District in Dundee where a boy was struck by lightning; in Ilembe District in Mandeni, a boy drowned.” Sithole-Moloi had been speaking while in uThukela District in Alfred Duma Municipality where seven people were found dead while 11 others were still missing.

She said one of those missing was a father who was with his son helping those being swept away, adding that the body of the man’s son was recovered. On Wednesday search and rescue teams continued with efforts from first light but unfortunately, none of the currently missing people have been found.IPSS Search and Rescue alongside Ladysmith K9 Search and Rescue have been searching tirelessly throughout the day in order to try bring closure to the families of the flood victims that are still missing. Many kilometers of ground and river have been searched. Picture: IPSS S&R/Facebook Six of the seven dead people were all from the Msimango family, and had been travelling in a bakkie together with three others. The MEC indicated that many of those living near the Mbobo Zintathu Bridge lost everything due to the heavy rain and flooding.

“In other areas, houses have been partially and others totally destroyed. People are staying with relatives and neighbours, and not in community halls.” Sithole-Moloi said the department had issued an alert on December 21, saying districts including uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Amajuba, uMzinyathi, Ilembe and King Cetshwayo would see heavy rain, adding that municipalities had been cautioned. “With people living near river banks, we always ask them to move. They will say that it’s closer to their place of employment, they say it will be expensive if move away even if they are risking their lives.

“What is calming is that for a change no town is being flooded as previously because we have mitigated this by working with municipalities to ensure dams do not flood towns. We have put valves to adjust the dam when we feel they are getting too full,” said Sithole-Moloi. She said the situation was no worse than before. “By this time then, the town would be flooded, but now we can move around in the town. Local and district municipalities as well as provincial put together a plan, putting in some valves.”

On Wednesday search and rescue teams continued with efforts from first light but unfortunately, none of the currently missing people have been found.IPSS Search and Rescue alongside Ladysmith K9 Search and Rescue have been searching tirelessly throughout the day in order to try bring closure to the families of the flood victims that are still missing. Many kilometers of ground and river have been searched. Picture: IPSS S&R/Facebook The MEC was in uThukela with the national head of disaster management, Department of Social Development (DSD), Human Settlements. “People have lost everything. DSD is here to help, with social workers for counselling. The SAPS search and rescue with IPSS have been at since we started searching on Christmas day. Department of Health ambulances assisted. Organisations such as Al-Imdaad Foundation and the Red Cross have been helping with providing food and other essentials.” Sithole-Moloi also visited the grieving families.