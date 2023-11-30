2023 Matric pupils hoping for the best

Durban — Excitement was on the faces of matric pupils in Durban, on Wednesday, as they finished off the final English examination paper. The National Senior Certificate examinations in KwaZulu-Natal will end next week. The NSC exams began on October 30.

The 2023 matric exam results are expected to be released on January 19, 2024. Durban learners told the Daily News that they have their fingers crossed and are confident that they will get the best results. DURBAN Girls Secondary learners Chane Doorgachand, Andiswa Mbhele and Andiswa Masikane Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi A Durban Girls Secondary learner Chane Doorgachand, 18, said that she was happy with the questions. Doorgachand intends to pursue a career in forensic science.

“The exam was great and better than what I expected. I expected the worst because English papers were always challenging. I really hope to get an A but I will wait for the results,” said Doorgachand. Another excited learner was Lindani Biyela, 18, from Hunt Road Secondary who said the paper was not challenging at all. “I made sure to study hard for all of the exam papers I wrote. I am not complaining at all because I also feel that the examination papers were quite fair. I am now looking forward to furthering my studies. I applied for medicine and chemical engineering at the University of KwaZulu- Natal and I can’t wait to be a university student,” said Biyela.

LINDANI Biyela and Onele Sipatala of Hunt Road Secondary Picture : Nqobile Mbonambi Mbali Frazer, the KZN DOE MEC, thanked all educators for their commitment and urged learners to avoid matric rage parties. “As we congratulate all our learners for reaching this milestone, we want to urge them to continue to conduct themselves appropriately beyond this point. We strongly discourage the attendance of pen-down celebrations and matric rage parties, which are extremely dangerous and the conduct of learners ripping off their school uniform as a sign of excitement and achievement. We advise all learners to rather leave the uniform at their respective schools so that their educators can help those (who) would be in need of the uniform,” said Frazer. Dr Imran Keeka, DA Chief Whip in KwaZulu-Natal also joined calls to avoid pens down parties which mostly lead to unfortunate incidents that endanger the lives of matric learners leaving high schools.