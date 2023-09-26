300 bags of pollutants collected from the Msunduzi River to mark Heritage Month

Durban — The Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) partnered with stakeholders from the KwaZulu-Natal province for a clean-up operation at the Msunduzi River, in Pietermaritzburg recently. Approximately 300 bags of pollutants were collected from the Msunduzi River. This initiative aimed to commemorate Heritage Month on the importance of natural heritage, especially water conversation and the health of rivers.

Wanda Mkutshulwa, TCTA’s spokesperson, shared the broader vision behind the initiative. “Preserving the pristine state of our country’s waterways is deeply linked to our heritage. As a key organisation in the water sector, we believe championing such campaigns reinforces our rich and vibrant heritage, while also securing our future,” said Mkutshulwa. Triple-P's Director, Ntswaki Ditlhale, highlighted the profound environmental importance of nurturing the country’s rivers.

“The vitality of our rivers is jeopardised by pollution. A single act of pollution can have detrimental repercussions downstream. A river’s natural ability to purify itself is optimally effective when untainted,” said Ditlhale. During this initiative, participants were educated on water conservation. Ditlhale also demonstrated how river water is tested while using samples from Msunduzi River, and although the overall result proved the water to be in fair condition, she did advise that the water is not suitable for human consumption.