3m python drawn away from curtain rail

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans and his friends Duncan and Jade Slabbert worked together to rescue a 3m southern African python relaxing on a curtain rail. Evans said that he found it strange that the python was indoors as they rarely enter homes.

Evans said weeks ago he received a call from a business premises in the Inanda Valley for a python in a room. He said he had conducted an awareness talk there a while back and that people knew not to kill snakes, especially pythons. The southern African python is a protected species. It is illegal to kill, keep or sell them. He said he and his friends drove to the house with the promise the snake was locked in the room with no way to escape.

“The sight that greeted us was quite spectacular. A 3m southern African python, relaxing on a curtain rail,” Evans exclaimed. Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans and his friends Duncan and Jade Slabbert worked together to rescue a southern African python relaxing on a curtain rail. Picture: Nick Evans He later learned that the security guard saw the snake outside the room next door which shared the same verandah. Using a bin, he coaxed it into this empty room and locked it in for them. “Unusual, but brave, not that we recommend people interfere with pythons,” Evans said.

“The three of us worked together first securing the head, then untangling it off the buckling curtain rail, which wasn’t all that easy, as these snakes are pure muscle. We eventually managed.” He said he was amazed it got up there, but they are good climbers. “The python was unharmed and in good condition. It was later released in a natural area away from people,” Evans said.