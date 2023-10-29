62 suspects arrested as Operation Shanela sweeps through KwaDukuza

Durban — Sixty-two suspects were arrested when Operation Shanela swept through KwaDukuza. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Operation Shanela struck at KwaDukuza with the arrest of 62 suspects for various crimes.

Ngcobo said that various disciplines from the KwaZulu-Natal police joined forces with multiple stakeholders to remove criminals from the streets of the Ilembe District. Sixty-two suspects were arrested for various crimes in KwaDukuza following Operation Shanela which was unleashed in the KwaDukuza CBD. Picture: SAPS "Sixty-two suspects were arrested for various crimes in KwaDukuza on Friday, October 27, following Operation Shanela that was unleashed in the KwaDukuza CBD," Ngcobo said. She said the suspects were arrested for various offences such as possession of drugs, dangerous weapons, illicit cigarettes, Schedule 4 and 5 face creams, medicines as well as counterfeit goods.

“A total of 36 illegal immigrants were also detained for contravention of the Immigration Act,” Ngcobo said. “Police also recovered 60 heroin capsules as well as dagga and counterfeit goods with a street value of R140 000. A number of scrapyards were also searched and the police seized scaffolding equipment and a bakkie,” Ngcobo said. She said the suspects will appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 30. “Various such operations that were planned for the 10 other districts in KwaZulu-Natal also yielded positive results,” Ngcobo added.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that the multi-disciplinary Operation Shanela held in the Mtubatuba policing precinct also yielded positive results. The operation focused on the recovery of drugs, illegal firearms, dangerous weapons, contravention of the Immigration Act, suspect raiding, traffic offences and compliance inspections of liquor outlets. Gwala said that on Friday the police arrested seven suspects. They charged them with various crimes ranging from unlawful possession of a firearm, dealing in dagga, dealing in drugs, illegal possession of drugs, obstruction of police officers while performing their duties, contravention of the Immigration Act and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Police seized a 9mm pistol, parcels of dagga, other drugs and an undisclosed amount of money for further investigation. Gwala said that all suspects would appear before the Mtubatuba Magistrate's Court for various charges on Monday, October 30.